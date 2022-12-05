Something well known in the video game industry is the cancellation of some planned projects, we saw this at the time with scaleboundgame that Platinum Games which was eventually cancelled. And now, a report indicates that there was some launching of metroid in planning, which addresses a genre that many could not imagine.

According to a new video from Did You Know About Gamingit is stated that a member of Platinum Games showed a certain title of the franchise with touches of XCOMclearly entering the genre of tactics. paul tozour confirmed in an interview with the channel Youtube that this title was presented immediately after the end of the saga Prime in Wii.

It is said that the game would have been a prequel to the franchise, so important characters from the normal series would not be present, it would be more a story of the shack and other secondaries. However, it is stipulated that in the end they would give way to how the main star would prepare in childhood to combat the evils of the galaxy.

This is what the alleged document mentions:

Metroid Tactics allows the player to control the legendary Samus Aran, a squad of elite Galactic Federation soldiers, and various other bounty hunters as they work together to defeat the Space Pirates. Along the way, the player can hire new units and upgrade all of their team with many different types of new armor, weapons, skills, and abilities, with Samus and the various bounty hunters having a host of unique abilities that will prove invaluable in the fight. combat.

However, the game would not have been approved by the larger members of Retro Studiosfor which reason he never presented himself to the great commands of Nintendo. Since metroid prime 3 there were no releases of the franchise until it appeared other ma game that was not well received by fans.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Wow, it would have been interesting to have a Metroid of this genre, the truth would be nice if they resumed it. Retro Studios isn’t that busy right now, after all, given the Prime 4 reboot that ran recently.