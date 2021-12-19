Yemen came third after Mexico and Afghanistan, which ranked first and second, in terms of risks to the work of journalists.

In its annual report on freedom of journalists in the world, the organization announced the killing of four Yemeni journalists in the country during the current year 2021.

The organization explained that, “Mexico and Afghanistan are still the most dangerous countries for journalists this year, with 7 and 6 journalists killed, respectively, followed by Yemen and India in third place, with four journalists killed in each.”

The organization stated that the number of journalists and media workers killed in 2021 was the lowest in twenty years, with 46 deaths recorded, most of whom were assassinated by 65 percent.

The organization confirmed that it had counted at least 65 journalists and media collaborators as hostages in the world, two more than last year, and all of them are hostages in three countries: Syria (44 journalists), Iraq (11) and Yemen (9), with the exception of the French journalist Olivier Dubois, detained since April in Mali.

Last November, the Yemeni Journalists Syndicate monitored about 1,359 violations of press freedom in Yemen from 2015 until the third quarter of the current world, including 38 cases of murder.