United States NOW: U.S. Secret Assessments of Its Airstrikes in the Middle East Reveal Civilian Deaths and Serious Failures

According to The New York Times, estimates of more than 1,300 civilian deaths in its possession indicate, for example, inaccurate intelligence and a hasty intent.

The United States the army has made repeated mistakes in its air war in the Middle East that have caused repeated civilian deaths, The New York Times (NOW). The information is based on confidential evaluation documents obtained by the U.S. Department of Defense and the magazine’s own extensive information gathering, such as interviews and site visits.

Documents estimating more than 1,300 civilian deaths reveal, for example, shortcomings in intelligence and haste and inaccuracy in sight. In its extensive article, the magazine describes several attacks in which civilians have been shot instead of Isis fighters, for example.

According to the newspaper, the number of civilian casualties is actually higher than the official U.S. calculations.

The military says 1,417 civilians have died in anti-Isis airstrikes in Iraq and Syria and 188 civilians in U.S. attacks in Afghanistan since 2018. However, documents show that the count is incomplete. Investigations by The New York Times at the scene of the attacks also point to hundreds of casualties.

Not together according to The New York Times, there was no record of a violation or disciplinary action against documents dealing with the Air War since 2014. The magazine states that instead of the promised transparency and accountability, the activities are characterized by vagueness and a lack of penalties.

Indeed, the information in the evaluation documents contradicts what the country’s Ministry of Defense and other administrations have said to the public.

Since 2014, U.S. Air War technology has been promised to allow the military to kill just the right people to protect innocent people.

Based on documents, The New York Times says the guns are accurate, but repeated miscalculations by the perpetrators of the attacks, incomplete intelligence, and a hasty sight have resulted in the deaths of the innocent.

