In Irpin, on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, a multifaceted resistance movement prepares to face the approaching Russian troops. Our team met Bohdan, a Ukrainian artist; Maxime, a Russian artist and Sergiy, a Ukrainian member of the French Foreign Legion. They all play a role in defending their city. Report by Cyril Payen and Georges Yazbeck of France 24.

March 2022. Ukrainians flee en masse from Russian invasion. Ukrainian artist Bohdan Mucha has returned to kyiv, where Ukrainian forces are preparing for the siege of the capital.

Otel, Bohdan’s artists’ residence, has also joined the resistance. Artists now make Molotov cocktails. Among them is Maxime, a Russian artist who has decided to stay. He is torn between what he sees in the Ukraine and the reprimands of his fellow Russians, who only believe the pro-Putin propaganda. His brother is part of the Russian troops; he hasn’t heard from her but suspects he’s not far away.

‘We will win and soon everyone can go home!’

Then there is Sergiy, a Ukrainian member of the French Foreign Legion, who has come all the way from France to defend his homeland. His message to the Ukrainian refugees is: “Don’t worry, we will win and soon you will be able to go home!”

With Russian forces controlling half of the city and the fighting getting closer, Sergiy holds the front line in the center of Irpin with his comrades. The Russian danger is very close, just 200 meters away.

While water and electricity are increasingly scarce and, under martial law, alcohol is prohibited, in an underground bunker the members of the resistance listen to the bombing of their city. That day, 11 people died in Irpin, including an American journalist.