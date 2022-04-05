Waving the checkered flag that marks the end of winter: Superbike takes to the track for the first round of the season this weekend at Aragon and today concluded the last session of winter tests, which took place on the Spanish track with temperatures very stiff. However, this did not stop the pilots, who continued to carry out the work ahead of 2022, which begins in a few days.

The values ​​on the pitch were confirmed as those seen throughout the winter, with the top three proving to be the favorites also for the championship. The two days of testing at Aragon ended in the name of Jonathan Rea, who set the best time even on the final day, stopping the clock at 1’48 “714. Once again the Cannibal proves unstoppable and determined to get back in front of everyone, even the tests at Motorland seem to prove it.

The Kawasaki rider inflicted well over three tenths on the two exceptional pursuers, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista. The reigning world champion had to bow to the British, settling for second position at the end of the last day of testing. The Ducati rider also settled at the same times, however, he is a candidate for the role of contender for the title, confirming that he can play with the first two.

The three favorites seem to make the difference on the rest of the group and the “first of the others” is Garrett Gerloff, who during the winter has shown that he can get close to the leading trio, confirming himself in Aragon, where he pays half a second from the top by placing in fourth position. Behind him we find Loris Baz, who returns this year as a holder aboard the BMW of the Bonovo team. The Frenchman remains 669 thousandths behind Rea but shows excellent potential.

The two independent drivers precede Andrea Locatelli, who improved in terms of position compared to the first day, concluding his tests with the sixth time. The Bergamo rider stopped in front of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who on the other Panigale V4R of the Aruba team did not go beyond the seventh time. At the end of this day we have all the manufacturers involved in the world championship in the top ten: Iker Lecuona is eighth with Honda and precedes his teammate Xavi Vierge, returning after an injury and stoic ninth. Closes the top 10 Phillip Oettl, driving the Ducati of the Go Eleven team.

Alex Lowes remains behind, 11th, as well as the official BMW standard bearers, with Scott Redding in 12th position and Ilya Mikhalchik, substitute for the injured Michael van der Mark, only 14th. Kohta Nozane also pays an important delay, who unlike his teammate Gerloff does not go beyond the 16th time trial. The two independent Ducati riders are also struggling: Axel Bassani is 17th with the four-cylinder of the Motocorsa team, while Luca Bernardi is 19th on the Panigale V4R of the Barni team.