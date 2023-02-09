After decades of threats from China, tensions over Taiwan are arguably higher than at any time since 1949. Xi Jinping considers the use of force to invade the island and intensifies military preparations, bringing the threat of war to 23 million Taiwanese. France 24 met with citizens tempted by independence, young politicians on the campaign trail and billionaire warmonger Robert Tsao, who spends his fortune preparing the defense of Taiwan.

Will the People’s Republic of China, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, really embark on the hegemonic path of “reunification”? Reunification is an absurd concept for Taiwanese, who have never felt so alienated from China amid the growing possibility of conflict.

The defense of Taiwan has become the obsession of Robert Tsao, one of the richest men on the island, who has decided to allocate his wealth to what he calls “resistance to Beijing’s oppression.” In particular, he finances military training courses with the aim of establishing a civil defense force of 300,000 volunteers.