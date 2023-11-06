The remote village of Ittoqqortoormiit, on the east coast of Greenland, is missing 25 kilometers of sea ice. There, the indigenous Inuit who hunt seals and polar bears have abandoned their traditional sled dogs for motor boats and no longer camp on the ice in sub-zero temperatures to stock up on meat, but can hunt by boat instead. Meanwhile, the world’s largest fjord is now navigable by cruise ships, making it ripe for a new activity: tourism.

