Healthcare | Tays emergency rooms in Acuta and Valkeakoski are overcrowded, non-urgent procedures are cancelled

The cause of congestion is now falls and corona and other respiratory infections. To ease the congestion, Tays is canceling non-urgent surgeries and clinic visits.

The last few days the slippery weather and the simultaneously increased number of coronavirus infections have suddenly worsened the congestion in Pirkanmaa’s emergency rooms in Acuta and Valkeakoski.

In addition to injuries caused by falls, many patients with respiratory infections are now treated in the emergency room, according to the Pirkanmaa welfare area (Pirha) press release.

In particular, respiratory infections caused by the coronavirus are now found a lot, which is why patients have to be isolated. Healthcare personnel also have sick leave due to respiratory infections.

“Corona does not explain all this increase, so there are other respiratory infections on the move. The season of infection has clearly started”, responsible area manager of Pirha’s emergency department Marjo Niskanen says.

According to Niskanen, any infection in the elderly and those with multiple illnesses easily leads to further treatment. The increase in infections is explained by the start of work and school in the autumn season and the absence of restrictions that were in place before.

“However, there is not yet a significant amount of influenza, which means getting vaccinated would be useful, as well as good hand hygiene and, if possible, keeping safety distances.”

Emergency room the congestion is resolved according to the welfare area in cooperation with Pirkanmaa’s local hospitals, home hospital and care services. For example, additional beds have been introduced in the wards, so that patients can be transferred from Acuta to follow-up care more smoothly.

Tays Heart Hospital and Tekonivelsiraila Coxa are also preparing to receive patients transferred from the emergency department.

Due to overcrowding in the emergency room, Tays cancels non-urgent surgeries and outpatient clinic visits. Cancellations are notified to patients personally. Personnel are also temporarily transferred to other workplaces. Emergency and urgent care is secured in all situations according to the welfare area.

On Monday afternoon, the congestion meter showing the status of Acuta’s emergency room showed red and there were 83 customers in the emergency room. According to Niskanen, congestion can also be expected in the near future.

“The infection season will certainly last for weeks or months, when the number of patients in the emergency room will certainly be higher than in calmer seasons.”