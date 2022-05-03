The French health system is often held up as an example for the quality of treatment and the universality of coverage. But disparities exist across the country, with severe shortages of doctors in certain areas severely limiting access to care, a phenomenon the French call “medical deserts.” Although the Government has decided to increase the number of students accepted into medical schools, this measure will take almost a decade to bear fruit.

