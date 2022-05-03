the Fortnite Star Wars Day 2022 update actually runs for nearly two weeks past the usual May the 4th celebrations this year in Fortnite.

During this celebration, you can earn Fortnite XP toward the battle pass with special timed quests, earn rewards, and buy skins like Kylo Ren and Boba Fett from the Item Shop.

Below you will find information on all May the 4th challengesthere Fortnite Star Wars skins.

On this page:

Fortnite Star Wars Day May the 4th challenges and rewards explained

Starting the 3rd of May, you can complete special May the 4th challenges in Fortnite to get XP. If five of the six special quests are completed before the end of the Fortnite Star Wars Day celebrations, you will get the Empire Banner.

Each Star Wars May the 4th quest rewards 30k XP when completed, for a total of 180,000 XP for completing them all. Here are the all May the 4th Star Wars quests:

Land at a Stormtrooper Checkpoint, then place top 25 (1)

Complete a bounty from a Stormtrooper (1)

Block hits using a Lightsaber (10)

Damage opponents within 30 meters using the E-11 Blaster Rifle (1,000)

Drive a vehicle from Chonker’s Speedway or Logjam Lumberyard to a Stormtrooper Checkpoint (1)

Survive storm phases while carrying a Lightsaber (5)

You will need to find a Lightsaber in order to complete a few of these quests. Lightsabers are included in the Star Wars Day update until the event ends.

All Fortnite Star Wars skins explained

There are nine Fortnite Star Wars skins returning to the Item Shop for this special event:

Imperial Stormtrooper

Kylo Ren

Zorii Bliss

Finn

King

sith trooper

boba fett

Fennec Shand

Krrsantan

As The Mandalorian was part of a previous battle pass, he will unfortunately not be available for purchase as part of the event.

Not every Star Wars skin will be available at once, as they are being rolled out over the course of the special celebration event. Keep checking the Item Shop when when new challenges get added and when the shop refreshes at 1am (BST), 2am (CEST), 8pm (EDT), and 5pm (PDT) every day to see which Star Wars skin has been added next.

Fortnite Star Wars Day 2022 end times explained

The Fortnite Star Wars Day challenges and Star Wars skins availability end at the following times:

UK (BST) – 5am on Thursday, 17th May

Europe (CEST) – 6am on Thursday, 17th May

East Coast US (EDT) – 12am on Thursday, 17th May

West Coast US (PDT) – 9pm on Wednesday, 16th May

May the 4th be with you this extended Star Wars Day in Fortnite!