Mennonites have lived in Belize since 1958. Despite representing barely 4% of the population, this minority of ultra-Orthodox Christians of European descent are the ones who supply the country with essential foods such as chicken, milk and corn. Mennonites operate with religious, fiscal and educational independence and have become essential to the Belizean agricultural industry, prompting suspicion from other communities and the central government in Belmopan.

