Deforestation is a problem that has seriously affected the jungle of the Yucatan Peninsula in recent years, especially the Hopelchén area, in the state of Campeche. The destruction of the tropical forest for the massive planting of crops such as soybeans has not only eroded the soil, causing a severe impact on the environment, but has also revealed the damage to the health of the inhabitants caused by the toxic products used in the industrialized agriculture.

The most direct damage to the environment caused by deforestation is evident in the ecological imbalance suffered by the existing bee species in the area. The function of pollination is being affected and in the end it has ended up hitting the way of subsistence of the Mayan beekeepers. A report by Mario Carbonell.

