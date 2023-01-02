Report: previews of the episode, broadcast tonight 2 January 2023 on Rai 3

This evening, Monday 2 January 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

The massacres of 1992 and 1993 in Italy: still today other protagonists emerge, long unsuspected, and men who for years have chosen silence. And it is increasingly evident that in the massacres of those years there is the hand of external instigators. Report, the program hosted by Sigfrido Ranucci broadcast this evening, Monday 2 January at 21.25 on Rai 3, returns to deal with it with “Stato d’onore”, a reportage by Paolo Mondani with the collaboration of Roberto Persia who, for the first time , shows the information drawn up by the then carabinieri captain Gianfranco Cavallo, where the presence of Stefano delle Chiaie was reported in Capaci in search of explosives, shortly before the massacre. An information of great investigative value, but incredibly not investigated by the carabinieri. Why?

Only today, rereading history, we understand how – to identify those responsible for the darkest years of our Republic – it is necessary to take into consideration the recurring elements of a system in which men of the subversive right, Freemasons, statesmen and mafiosi operated . It is not old history, today that the legislation developed to fight the mafia by Falcone and Borsellino is being put to the test and attempts to rewrite the massacre period and its perpetrators are multiplying from all sides.

Focus also on Covid in Veneto with “The great scam” by Danilo Procaccianti with the collaboration of Andrea Tornago. In the region, during the second wave of the pandemic, disaster struck: there were 1,600 more deaths than the national average. What happened? They had staked everything on rapid swabs, it was the reference test also for health workers and for the RSA, contrary to the indications of the WHO and also to a study by Professor Crisanti.

After last year’s Report investigation, the Padua prosecutor’s office moved and asked for the indictment of what for Governor Zaia was the Elon Musk of the Veneto, Dr. Roberto Rigoli: essentially in the management of the second phase of the pandemic had taken Professor Crisanti’s place as Luca Zaia’s right-hand man. The magistrates discover that to justify millionaire contracts for rapid swabs, there would be false scientific attestations. Embarrassing interceptions also crop up during the investigation.

It closes with “The good school” by Lucia Paternesi, with the collaboration of Giulia Sabella. In Finland, no classwork, no questions or exams. Pupils are free to leave the classroom, read books or do manual projects according to their vocations. And the results can be seen: according to the OECD’s “Pisa” programme, Finnish students are in first place in terms of reading, mathematics and science.

Very few European funds invested, while the share of GDP dedicated to education is almost double that of Italy, 5% against our 2.9%. Is this the success of Finland’s education and school system? In part, but not only. A trip to the best schools in the country to tell how, in just one hundred years, Finland has transformed itself from a rural and poor country into an avant-garde and technological country, where Italian brain drain find work and where the first one has found a home Italian principal. Report awaits you this evening, Monday 2 January 2023, in prime time from 21.20 on Rai 3.