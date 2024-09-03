In The United States can be found many television channels which offer different types of content and which, in general terms, are related to the rights they obtain from other companies, such as Disney. In this sense, recently DirecTV was involved in a problem.

According to the criteria of

The problem is that Many DirecTV customers were unable to watch some sporting events over the weekend of importance because some channels, such as ESPN, were removed due to a dispute between the aforementioned company and Disney, which prevents users from accessing Walt Disney Co.’s networks: for this situation, DirecTV will refund US$20 to its affected customers.

As reported from CBS News, Disney has pulled its channels over a dispute over what DirecTV pays for streaming fees to broadcast its programming. This happened on Sunday night, and viewers were unable to watch live programming for important events such as the football game between Louisiana State University and the University of Southern California.

DirecTV subscribers They must enter https://www.directv.com/tvpromise/, and there follow a series of steps to obtain the US$20 refundThey will need to fill out information such as their TV service, their zip code, and an email address on file for their account.

Meanwhile, DirecTV is working on reactivating the transmission of programs from Disneybut it is not known exactly when the service will be available to users again, given that the history of this type of disputes with television rights is not usually resolved quickly.

The DirecTV signal has many users in the United States Photo:iStock Share

DirecTV and Disney’s stances on the US conflict

According to what was reported CBS News, DirecTV is critical of Disney’s stancewho demanded major changes to the agreement, such as the inclusion of bundled services. This, according to the television network, is not in line with consumer convenience.

For its part, Disney does not want to accept this type of agreement with DirecTV and they demand modifications because they think that maintaining it would imply a devaluation of their channels, understanding that this would underestimate the type of content they offer.