Essay | Forty seems to be just the right age for a modern person to become a parent – There is even evidence

I’m 44 years old and I have a baby – and it seems I’m not the only one, writes Henna Helne. Is having a baby in your forties what many people want these days: a fun adult life and only then a family?

“When everything else has been experienced in your forties, it’s exciting to have one more new life experience: family”, writes Henna Helne in her essay.

Henna Helne

2:00 am

I step out of the maternity ward of the Women’s Clinic on a frosty Christmas night. Our third child is snuggling in the car seat. I gave birth to him at the age of 43.

I feel euphoric: I have been able to get pregnant even at this age, survived a bad pregnancy – and finally gave birth to a new person. My euphoria includes pride that I have continued the tradition of our family as an elderly mother: for example, my great-grandmother gave birth to her baby when she was still 46 years old.