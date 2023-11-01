Tuesday, October 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Essay | Forty seems to be just the right age for a modern person to become a parent – There is even evidence

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
Essay | Forty seems to be just the right age for a modern person to become a parent – There is even evidence

I’m 44 years old and I have a baby – and it seems I’m not the only one, writes Henna Helne. Is having a baby in your forties what many people want these days: a fun adult life and only then a family?

“When everything else has been experienced in your forties, it’s exciting to have one more new life experience: family”, writes Henna Helne in her essay. Picture: Julia Tavast

Henna Helne

I step out of the maternity ward of the Women’s Clinic on a frosty Christmas night. Our third child is snuggling in the car seat. I gave birth to him at the age of 43.

I feel euphoric: I have been able to get pregnant even at this age, survived a bad pregnancy – and finally gave birth to a new person. My euphoria includes pride that I have continued the tradition of our family as an elderly mother: for example, my great-grandmother gave birth to her baby when she was still 46 years old.

See also  Reader's Opinion | The preparation of the Construction Act has been incomplete

#Essay #Forty #age #modern #person #parent #evidence

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukrainian refugees Anastasiia, Sofia and Anastasiia created an app for children on the run

Ukrainian refugees Anastasiia, Sofia and Anastasiia created an app for children on the run

Recommended

No Result
View All Result