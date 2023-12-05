





01:44

The Amazon region and the indigenous peoples that inhabit it are living on the front lines of the global climate crisis and, despite this, it continues to be an area with the presence of oil exploitation. For this reason, nearly 600,000 people from the Sacred Basins of the Amazon are asking for a bioregional plan. Our special envoys, María Clara Calle and Marina Colorado, delved into the proposal with Uyunkar Domingo Peas Nampichkai, president of the Alliance of Sacred Amazon Basins.