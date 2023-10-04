Some of them tend to find talent and skills in some developing countries, and some other companies also use digital solutions.

Which one will fill the world’s need for technical jobs: artificial intelligence or employees of developing countries?

Can automation and digitalization be the solution to filling technical needs?

With sustainable corporate transformation goals, employers find themselves in the middle of a new problem, this time finding the talent to achieve that goal.

According to a study conducted by Gartner for Studies and Research, 95% of company owners suffer from a shortage in finding employees who possess the necessary technical skills and talents, and the demand is still much greater than the supply, which also leads to a significant inflation in the salaries offered for some rare technical jobs. This generally drives companies to turn to technology-based solutions to remain competitive.

International companies are also looking to developing countries that have the right workforce and digital communications to find the solutions they need.

In turn, workers in low-income areas can upgrade their skills and contribute to a growing middle-class community.

Given the growing demand for the digital sector, it can be a source of employment for many years, providing long-term opportunities for workers.

Speaking to the morning program on Sky News Arabia, human development and leadership development expert Muhammad Thaer Abdel Halim said:

Today, artificial intelligence has become an existential need for companies and institutions.

The importance of undertaking a digital transformation within organizations to adapt to rapid changes in the ever-changing world of technology.

Institutions seek to attract talent in the field of technology.

The need for educational institutions in developing countries to bridge the technological gap.

Some major companies in the field of technology, such as Google and Microsoft, have employed responsible managers from developing countries such as India.

How can developed countries recruit technical personnel from developing countries?