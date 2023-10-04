His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, via the “X” platform: I directed my team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to work on the “Fi 2” satellite mission in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, to support countries. And entities that have ambitions to enter the space sector.

The mission provides the opportunity to send innovations and technologies and test them in space aboard the “Fi 2” satellite, which the center’s team is developing. It is the second of its kind within the “Hosting Satellite Payload” initiative.

Our goal is to support every innovation that contributes to scientific and cognitive progress and improves human life.