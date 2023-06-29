The American Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, Wednesday, citing preliminary investigation results, that the Chinese airship used American technology that helped it collect audio and visual information.

The newspaper said, quoting US officials, that an analysis conducted by several US defense and intelligence agencies concluded that there were US devices available on the market, as well as specialized Chinese sensors and other equipment to take pictures and video clips and collect other information and transmit them to China.

The report added that the findings support the view that the balloon was intended for espionage, not weather monitoring, as China claimed, according to Reuters.

But the Wall Street Journal said the balloon did not appear to have sent China any data from its eight-day voyage, in which it passed over Alaska, Canada and some other US border states.

The White House and the FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In February, the United States shot down the blimp, which was flying over sensitive military sites, sparking a diplomatic crisis.

Washington had shot down the airship off its Atlantic coast, which had flown over sensitive military sites. However, Beijing confirmed that it is “a civilian balloon used for research purposes, especially in the field of meteorology.”

As a result, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken canceled a planned visit to Beijing.

Earlier Thursday, China confirmed that it had rejected a phone call from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Saturday, shortly after the balloon was shot down.

“This seriously irresponsible and wrong act has not created an atmosphere conducive to dialogue and communication between the two armies,” the Chinese Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

At the time, the United States believed that the Chinese military was guiding the balloon, and it was part of a fleet of balloons that Beijing sent over more than 40 countries on five continents for espionage purposes.

“We are convinced that the Chinese manufacturer of the balloon has a direct link to the Chinese military,” the senior official said.