The mother of a Colombian woman reported that her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, aged seven and three, disappeared in Mexico at the end of December 2023, when they were trying to reach the United States. Before losing track of them, they managed to send her an audio to alert her.

The family had left the country in the hope of having better economic opportunities.. They traveled to Cancún, Mexico, and then moved to Monterrey. According to Florelia Cárdenas, the Colombian's mother, Caracol Newsthe plan was to travel by bus to the border with the American country.

Sandra Paola Sanabria, her daughter, with whom she was in constant communication, shared images, audios and called her to notify her of each step of the journey.

“We already passed the last station where they were harassing and turning people away, supposedly. They took Eduardo off and he had to pay about 700 or 800 pesos there. The military man who took him off was very kind. Eduardo explained everything to him, he understood us and “He let us go up again. We are already an hour from the border, mommy,” Sandra said in an audio.

According to their mother, they were being guided into Mexico by a man who had gained their trust and had promised to help them cross the border.

Colombian children traveling with their parents to the United States.

We're being held up, but it's going to be a bit brief, you hear?

However, his path was cut short. Sandra sent an audio to her mother asking her to collect money, since apparently they had been kidnapped.

“We're being held, but it's going to be a little short, you hear? We're all fine, mommy. We need to raise $8,000. I don't know if you can contact my uncles, anyone who can help us raise it, because the faster we raise it, the faster We're getting out of here,” he said, according to what was revealed by the television news.

Mrs. Florelia lost all communication since December 28. He only received messages from alleged coyotes in which they shared the bank account number to transfer the more than 32 million Colombian pesos.

“Please help us, I beg you, help us find them. (…) We don't have money,” Florelia cried out. Caracol News.

The Colombian Consulate in Mexico has already learned about the case and will be working to provide the relevant assistance.

The crucial call from the Foreign Ministry to Colombians seeking to migrate

Four Colombians, including a minor, were rescued this January 3 after being kidnapped in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico. They were part of a group of 31 migrants, whose objective was to reach the United States.

Mexican authorities have not specified the motives for the kidnapping. It is presumed that they would have been detained by coyotes when they were traveling on a bus.

United States and Mexico border. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

“Thanks to the coordinated effort of the Government of Tamaulipas, the FGE (State Attorney General's Office), Sedena (Secretariat of National Defense), National Guard and the SSPYC (Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection), the 31 migrants who were kidnapped on December 30, 2023,” said Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, spokesperson for the Presidency of Mexico.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry is in contact with the competent organizations after the safe return of the compatriots. At the same time, he called on those seeking to migrate.

“Carry out a migration process abroad in a regular, safe and orderly manner. This is essential to prevent people who leave the country from risking their lives and their physical and emotional integrity,” he said.

Based on figures from the United States Customs and Border Protection, Between January and November 2023, more than 2.2 million migrants arrived in their country.

