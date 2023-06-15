“There is no rationale to expect that millennials, just because they are getting older, will suddenly prefer traditional websites on the Internet, let alone broadcast and print media,” Rasmus Nielsen, director of the institute, said in the report. The report was based on an online survey of nearly 94,000 adults in 46 markets, including the United States.

Report results

The report, released on Tuesday, added that the public pays more attention to celebrities, influencers and well-known personalities on social media than journalists on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat. .

The report indicated that TikTok is the fastest growing social media, as twenty percent of those in the 18-24 age group use it for news, an increase of five percentage points from last year. Less than half of respondents were interested in news at all, down sharply from six in 10 in 2017. .