“There is no rationale to expect that millennials, just because they are getting older, will suddenly prefer traditional websites on the Internet, let alone broadcast and print media,” Rasmus Nielsen, director of the institute, said in the report. The report was based on an online survey of nearly 94,000 adults in 46 markets, including the United States.
Report results
- The report, released on Tuesday, added that the public pays more attention to celebrities, influencers and well-known personalities on social media than journalists on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat..
- The report indicated that TikTok is the fastest growing social media, as twenty percent of those in the 18-24 age group use it for news, an increase of five percentage points from last year. Less than half of respondents were interested in news at all, down sharply from six in 10 in 2017..
- Less than a third of respondents said choosing stories for themselves based on what they’ve seen before is a good way to get news, down six points from 2016 when the survey last asked the question. And individuals still somewhat prefer to have their stories selected by algorithms rather than to be selected by editors or journalists..
- Trust in the news fell by two percentage points last year, reversing gains made in many countries at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. On average, 40 percent say they trust most of the news they read most of the time. The United States saw a six percentage point increase in trust in news, to 32 percent, but remains among the lowest in the survey..
- Fifty-six percent in all surveyed regions say they are concerned about the idea of being able to tell real from fake news online, up two percentage points from last year..
- The survey revealed that 48 percent say they are very or strongly interested in accessing news, down from 63 percent in 2017..
