If you constantly read our articles, you will know a lot about what you will find later, for this reason, we thank you for our preference. Today we intend to answer one of the questions that most hopeful people ask about the regularization of chocolate cars in Mexico: Will the process to legalize them be postponed with the price of 2 thousand 500 pesos?

This doesn’t sound so far-fetched after the deadline for the regularization of chocolate cars it was postponed twice so that more people could nationalize their foreign vehicles made in the United States and Canada.

The news is not good, although many citizens asked to postpone the period to obtain an appointment and complete the process, There is no news that indicates the possibility that the deadline of June 30 will be extended.

In reality, there is little information about the last day that chocolate cars can be legalizedbeyond what is embodied in the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

So we recommend you make sure you meet all the requirements so that your foreign-made or assembled vehicle can be nationalized before the next friday june 30.

Requirements to regularize chocolate cars in 2023

The first thing you should take into account so that you can carry out the entire process is to understand What are the cars that can go through the process?: those whose serial numbers or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) beginning with 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5.

Those who have a letter as their initial cannot be regularized. Those beginning with 3 are manufactured or assembled in Mexico, numbers 2 in Canada, and numbers 1, 4, and 5 in the USA.

When buying a car, or failing that, before making an appointment at REPUVE, make sure that the serial number can pass the legalization process and that it has not been modified with any of the strategies used by scammers.

It depends on the fact that the vehicle can travel freely on all the country’s highways, beyond the border cities where it is allowed.

Below is the list with requirements that you must meet before going to REPUVE.

• Ownership title or invoice of the car.

• Printed image of the Vehicle Identification Number (NIV).

• Official identification.

• Proof of address (not older than three months).

• Statement under oath to tell the truth signed.

• Proof of payment 2 thousand 500 pesos corresponding to the process.

• Printed REPUVE appointment receipt.