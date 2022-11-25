Renzo Schuller Y johanna san michael They starred in a hilarious scene on the afternoon of November 23 in “This is war.” The beloved presenters were participants in a competition reality game and, because “Mama Leona” lost, the driver played the joke of throwing cake cream in her face. The actress, for her part, appealed to make fun of the situation, saying: “I am an actress with a respectable future. My ’66 years of artistic career’ had never done this to me. Gian Piero would never have done this to me ”.

To which Renzo responded by saying that his former partner from “Combate” gave him a call to tell him to “smack” Johanna San Miguel. After this, both agreed to continue with the day of the show program.

The reasons for the separation between Renzo Schuller and Gian Piero Díaz

Renzo Schuller and Gian Piero Díaz were one of the favorite duos on Peruvian TV, however, after the end of “Combate”, both stopped working together and even revealed a distance between them.

Some time later, Rodrigo González invited Gian Piero to his program and asked him about it. “With Renzo we have many coincidences, also differences like any friendship,” the actor said at the beginning.

The Willax presenter also pointed out that he did not want to talk more about the subject because of “respect for that beautiful friendship, because of the love I have for him and his entire environment.”

This is how Renzo Schuller reacted after being confused by Gian Piero Díaz in “EEG”

On November 14, there was an awkward moment in “This is war”, after the applicant teams from Chiclayo and Lima competed. And it is that, a northern representative confused the name of the driver Renzo Schuller with Gian Piero Díaz.

However, that was not all, since the young man also said a rudeness live, so ‘Shu shu’ took the microphone visibly upset. Seconds later, the drivers continued with the schedule trying to eliminate the embarrassing moment.

Would Yaco Eskenazi replace Renzo Schuller in “This is war”?

Currently, Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller are the hosts of “This is war”, however, for a time the former reality boy Yaco Eskenazi took the place of the actress, who had to be absent for personal reasons.

“Whenever I come here I have fun. It is a type of driving that has many nuances, I can bring out the things that I carry in the depths of my being”, said the husband of Natalie Vértiz.

When asked if he would like to have the position officially, this was his response: “I have not considered it, I love the format, I have lived it since its first day. It’s something I wouldn’t say no to. Now it has two drivers that I love. The team is complete. If they need a third party, there would be no problem”, he mentioned to “More shows”.

Renzo Schuller Reveals Why He Left “America Today”

At the beginning of 2020, Renzo Shuller put an end to his participation in the program “América hoy”, a space that he shared with Ethel Pozo and Natalia Salas. When consulted at the beginning, the actor said that the decision was due to “different reasons, such as plans, structure of the program, what did each person want to do”, however, in a recent interview with Verónica Linares, he revealed more details.

Renzo Schuller was part of the “América hoy” team in 2020. Photo: YouTube capture/La Linares/Instagram/Renzo Schuller

“It was spinning, which is what happens with a lot of shows. It starts with one idea and ends up being another (…) They wanted more women on the show, they wanted to run it for something more feminine. There were other issues that did not attract my attention much, ”she expressed.

What did Renzo Schuller say about the production of “This is war”?

Renzo Schuller could not fail to show his displeasure because in the latest editions of “This is war”, the ‘Warriors’ team had been accumulating victories in competitions. The driver revealed that these triumphs were due to the fact that the production of the program helped the yellow squad.

Of course, Johanna San Miguel did not take his comments well and spoke up to respond to his colleague’s accusation. “I am going to ask you something strongly, do not belittle the effort that my ‘warriors’ make”, said the ‘Mother lioness’.

Renzo Schuller loses the papers and silence Johanna San Miguel

In a new day of “This is war”, the driver Renzo Schuller entered into an argument with his partner Johanna San Miguel for the constant mockery of the team he defends. The presenter could not cope with the situation to the point of losing patience and shutting down the ‘Mother lioness’. “Shut up,” he told her in the middle of the broadcast.