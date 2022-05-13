Renzi ready for eurogol in the next elections

A resounding rumor. Really amazing. In Parliament there is a rumor that Matteo Renzileader of Italia Viva further and further away from Enrico Letta and from the Democratic Party, due in particular to the difficult alliance between the Dems and Giuseppe Conte, intends to nominate the premier Mario Draghi in the Iv lists at the next political elections. There are those who are surprised by a truly disruptive hypothesis, even if everyone knows that the goal of the former prime minister and former secretary of the Democratic Party is not to allow anyone to win the next elections. A tieas in 2018, between yellow-reds and Center-right.

A draw that would pave the way for a re-edition of a government of broad agreements. At that point, if Draghi was in Parliamentprobably in the Senate, elected in neither of the two main coalitions, the move towards the return a Palazzo Chigi in case of a tie it would be almost obvious. Not only. For Italia Viva, which trudges around 2% in the polls, inserting Draghi (for whom creating his own party out of thin air would be too complex) in the electoral roll would be a ninety blow. A Champions League final Eurogol. And, as he wrote Affaritaliani.itthe semi-pacifist line expressed by the premier at the White House seems to have closed the doors to the top of NATO, thus confirming the clamorous rumor of the candidacy with Renzi and entry into Parliament …

