Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Friday, May 13

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Tour of Italy 2022

Follow the Giro d’Italia, the Rome Masters 1,000 and the Byron Nelson tournament.

SNAIL TELEVISION
8:50 AM Giro d’Italia – Sixth stage.

ESPN2
6 AM Rome Masters 1,000, Quarterfinals.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
2 PM LaLiga, Real Sociedad vs. Almeria.
STAR+
​6:10 PM MLB, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays.
ESPN2
6:30 p.m. NBA, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics.
9:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
GOLF TV
3 PM Golf, Byron Nelson Tournament.
ESPN3
2 PM Boxing, Linus Udofia vs. Denzel Bentley.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Friday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The first round of social networks sounds - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.