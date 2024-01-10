Newsweek: Kyiv will face powerful attacks due to updated Russian “Cube” drones

Russian modernized Kub attack drones will become a problem for Ukraine. About it reports American edition of Newsweek.

It is noted that the initial version of the weapon, which was introduced in 2019, “already had certain amazing features.” According to the publication, the updated version is expected to “provide a much more powerful strike” against targets in Ukraine. The author of the material also compared the new Russian weapon to a “nightmare.”

In December, the general director of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, said that the Coalition-SV should soon appear in the special military operation (SVO) zone to provide a significant advantage over NATO artillery in range.

In March, the Rostec state corporation said that Western sanctions did not affect the development of weapons based on new physical principles.