Renzi attacks Conte: “He is a hypocrite, I challenge him to a TV debate”

Matteo Renzi attacks Giuseppe Conte again in a video in which the leader of Italia Viva challenges the president of the M5S to a TV confrontation.

The issue, needless to say, is that inherent to the tax returns of the two politicians which in recent days has caused several back and forth between the two former prime ministers.

The latest attack, in chronological order, comes from the former secretary of the Democratic Party on his own social he published a video in which he wrote: “Giuseppe Conte is the hypocrite of the year”.