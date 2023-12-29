Renzi attacks Conte: “He is a hypocrite, I challenge him to a TV debate”
Matteo Renzi attacks Giuseppe Conte again in a video in which the leader of Italia Viva challenges the president of the M5S to a TV confrontation.
The issue, needless to say, is that inherent to the tax returns of the two politicians which in recent days has caused several back and forth between the two former prime ministers.
The latest attack, in chronological order, comes from the former secretary of the Democratic Party on his own social he published a video in which he wrote: “Giuseppe Conte is the hypocrite of the year”.
“Conte is the most hypocritical politician of all. Since he pays little tax he tries to justify himself by saying that he is on leave as a professor and a lawyer. But if he is a law professor, if he is a lawyer, he knows well that attacking me about my duties, me paying the taxes, makes no sense: it's all regular, it's all public” Renzi declares in the video.
And again: “Conte's problem is that he doesn't have a good relationship with public money” adds the former prime minister citing the Superbonus, citizenship income, wheelchairs.
“The truth is that Conte runs away from confrontation. I am ready for a TV discussion on these issues tomorrow morning too. If you want and let's also talk about foreign powers. For example, the fact that with a phone call Conte called Putin to have Russian soldiers come here in the middle of the pandemic. Dear Conte, do you want to confront each other or will you run away this time too?”.
#Renzi #attacks #Conte #He39s #hypocrite #challenge #showdown #run #time #VIDEO
Leave a Reply