Rumors of the existence of one are becoming more and more insistent God of War Trilogy For PS5 that is, a collection with the original chapters of the saga starring Kratos remastered for the new Sony console. Thinking about the enormous differences between the last two, namely God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok (2022), one wonders whether there isn't a risk that some of the original content will be censored in some way in honor of the new sensitivity expressed by gamers and, more generally, to the times we live in.

Material difficult to handle

Can Kratos be Kratos again?

We specify that ours are mere speculations, also considering that we are talking about rumors, but nevertheless we think it is interesting to underline the sidereal distance that passes between the old and the new God of War and how to re-propose the original games intact could prove complicated. At the very least it will have led to reflection on the topic, in case the project exists.

The 2018 chapter actually sees a Kratos reduced in his destructive impulses, who is so ashamed of his past that he never told it to his son Atreus. The new course of the character follows the change of director of the series, which passed into the hands of Cory Balrog, who wanted to give a completely different imprint to the narrative and to the action, more personal and reflective than the previous one, also in the way of kill opponents. In general, he is decidedly less moody and nihilistic than that of David Jaffe, that the character created him by imagining him as a merciless destroyer of divinities; symbolic figure capable of shattering the entire world under the pressure of an atavistic and uncontrollable anger.

But if the original trilogy came out today, could it really be itself? Would the same team that made Kratos a father looking for a relationship with his son and that paid the utmost attention to redeeming him over two games, accept letting him return to the past without making any “tweaks”? Let's take an example that should make the discussion understandable to everyone: how would the scene in the following video be read today (if you don't want to have previews, don't watch it, but it is essential to know it to understand the discussion)?

Naturally, we don't know how the God of War Trilogy remastering process will be conducted, also because we don't even know if it exists. The hope is that all the original content, however controversial, will be maintained, otherwise we would end up distorting the games and Kratos' story a bit. After all, the video game industry has now accustomed us to reviewing the most controversial contents of past titles (think of how Final Fantasy 7 Remake works to remove every stain from Avalanche due to the events of Midgar), so the fear that something like this could also happen with the original God of War, from which Santa Monica itself has done everything to distance itself.