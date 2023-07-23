The renowned photographer Alberto Clavijo died at the age of 32 in Mexico City under tragic circumstances. According to journalist Daniel Bisogno, who confirmed the news, Clavijo would have suffered a fatal accident while working on a promotional event.



(You may be interested in: Pasión de Gavilanes: the actress who played “Panchita” now has tattoos and a shaved head).

Although no specific details have been provided about the incident, it is mentioned that Clavijo fell from the fourth floor during an action related to the presentation of an alcoholic beverage by members of the RBD band, famous for the Rebelde series.

The journalist Bisogno expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the photographer, highlighting the importance of security at events like this. He pointed out that more attention should be paid to the protection of journalists in this type of situation and that There should be no excuse for you to be in an area without warning signs and without proper protection by security guards.



“At these events, where they care so much about clothing or sound, they should be more concerned with the safety of journalists. There is no excuse for Alberto to be in a place where there was no warning of danger. The site should have been protected by security guards”, said one of his relatives to TV Azteca.

(It may interest you: Young man denounces harassment after being teased for wearing pink at the Barbie premiere).

Alberto Clavijo was originally from Logroño, Spain, and stood out in the world of photography collaborating with magazines such as Shangay. Subsequently, he moved to Mexico, where he gained further popularity. On his Instagram profile, he showcased his talent while working with various famous personalities, such as Mónica Naranjo and the winner of the sixth edition of GH VIP, Alyson Eckmann.

This sad news has shocked the artistic community and its fans, who deeply regret the loss of such a promising talent.

More news in EL TIEMPO

This is how Christian Nodal goes erasing the tattoos on his face and those of his ex Belinda

‘Aleja’ and ‘Yan’ become the second finalists of The Box Challenge

Man caused panic on the plane by assuring that it is in a loop: “it is the sixth cycle”

camila ramos

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING