After Marcelo Ebrard announced that next Monday he will make his resignation effective from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that from outside the public service he can dedicate himself to his candidacy for the 24th, the president Lopez Obrador considered “possible that in these days the (others) who aspire also present their resignations.”

Adam Augusto Lopez, Claudia Sheinbaum and Ricardo Monreal They were the ones directly alluded to and none showed enthusiasm for the chancellor’s coup or anticipated saying goodbye to their posts, at least not before Sunday when the Political Council of their party will meet.

The condition:

“If in the Council of Brunette It is approved that they should resign, because that’s how it has to be…”.

Cryptic, memorable and mystical, the Secretary of the Interior commented:

“Many years ago, a countryman taught me that in politics you must build a balance between reason and passion. Serenity and patience, the Lord’s timing is perfect.”

The head of government eluded:

“Good day. We’re doing pretty well. I am happy and encouraged. We are living in times of transformation and hope. Cheer up!”.

The coordinator of Morena in the Senate first said:

“I would have no problem doing it. It’s right, it’s convenient. It must happen when the call is launched and from the registration of the applicants to the internal process”, but later confirmed that it will do so after Sunday.

Of pylon of the succession game are the green senator Manuel Velasco (he already asked for a license) and the despised PT deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña.

Imminent, then, the departure from the presidential cabinet of the heads of AMLO’s foreign and domestic policy, the most important in the cabinet along with those of the Treasury and the Armed Forces.

Their responsibilities will hardly be able to be exercised efficiently by those who will replace them, given the speed of change.

The corresponding delivery certificates must be drawn up in both units. According to the regulations, whoever leaves a Secretariat cannot leave without making the formal, documentary delivery of the office, so that the person who succeeds him/her is aware of what has been done and what remains to be done.

Such delivery certificates must pass through the corresponding Internal control organ, which depends on the Public Function Secretaryfor your timely review.

In addition, theoretically after the officials leave their positions, they remain available during the following year to respond to any irregularities and/or clear up doubts.

The problem with Sheinbaum is less complicated. He does not have to “resign” because his position is of choice (same case of Monreal), he only asks for leave and leaves a most trusted collaborator in his place, predictably Martí Batres.

With the presidential banner, what must be ensured is governance because it seems humanly impossible for the replacements of Marcelo and Adam Augustus can automatically follow up on all pending…

