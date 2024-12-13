Renfe has announced that it will increase by 50% the trains on lines C1 and C10 of Cercanías Madrid between the Las Rozas and Príncipe Pío stations from this Sunday, December 15, going from 4 to 6 trains per hour, the company has reported. company in a statement.

In addition, Renfe has detailed that it will introduce changes to optimize connections. Specifically, the service that connects Chamartín-Clara Campoamor with Airport T4 is thus transformed into line C1, with stops in Fuente de la Mora and Valdebebas and a frequency of one train every 20 minutes.

As for the C10, the main novelty will be the increase in service starting on Sunday between Las Rozas and Príncipe Pío thanks to a new operational head in Las Rozas, whose trains will join those that begin their service in Villalba to Chamartín via Príncipe Tweet.

For its part, the Príncipe Pío-Atocha-Chamartín service will be maintained with the same number of frequencies with trains on line C10.









In this way, Renfe hopes to adapt the rail service to the needs of the more than 75,000 daily travelers who use these trains and promote an increase in demand.

New commuter map

On the other hand, Renfe has highlighted that passengers will find a new map of the lines that operate on Cercanías Madrid from December 15.

In design, he highlighted, it is more accessible, with graphic solutions that improve its usability, geographical elements and pictograms, as well as the representation of the green cycling ring, promoting intermodality and ecological transport.

Likewise, graphic elements have been added that provide geographical information to help guide travelers, such as the Manzanares River, Casa de Campo or El Pardo.