Club América continues working to close the transfer of Victor Davila to their squad for this 2024 Apertura Tournament, the Eagles want to get the replacement of Julian Quinones as soon as possible and the Chilean footballer’s entourage would be putting pressure on him CKSA Moscow to accept the sale.
The South American striker has a contract with the Russian team until the summer of 2027 and has the option to extend it for another year, however, his desire is to join the two-time Mexican soccer champion and experience a fourth stage in Mexico, after having worn the colors of Necaxa, Pachuca and León.
The 26-year-old player comes from having participated in the 2024 Copa América with his national team and according to reports, the blue-cream team is offering between seven and eight million dollars for his services. Negotiations are going well, although they remain slow because the European team is waiting for a higher offer.
The signing of the Andean makes sense for the Eagles, as the player has experience in Mexican soccer, in addition, he is of a very good age and in 202 games played in Liga MX he has scored a total of 55 goals and provided 23 assists.
During his time in Russian football, he has played 32 matches, scoring six goals and providing six assists.
