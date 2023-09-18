podcast the CaseWhen Wilma from Rotterdam is looking for a contractor, she bumps into René in the neighborhood café. He would like to help her, but at that moment no one expects that she will look down the barrel of René’s air rifle later.

Next to her home, Wilma from Rotterdam would like to build rooms where she can provide palliative care. René wants to build that and asks for a down payment of 10,000 euros. But when that money runs out, things go wrong. René wants more money, but Wilma first wants to know what happened to the money. The contact becomes increasingly grim, until the contractor goes to her. He has had a few beers and he takes his air rifle with him.

He holds Wilma at gunpoint with that air rifle. Two road workers who are on a lunch break further away want to separate the two. But then it escalates: René shoots and hits one of the construction workers in the lung: "My buddy really thought I was going to die in his arms, he saw me sink and turn white. I looked death in the eye."

Reporter Eric Oosterom is following the case on behalf of AD Rotterdams Dagblad and was present at the hearing: “It makes you think, how wise is it to intervene in such an argument?”

