The Abu Dhabi Speedboat Team lit a “new candle” in the sky of the nation’s achievements, by winning the title of the Formula 2 World Championship for the 2023 season, after the “Abu Dhabi 35” boat, led by Rashid Al Qamzi, won second place, during the semi-final round, which was held In the Portuguese city of Beso, to reach “point 55”, at the top of the overall standings of the tournament, and also decide the title before the end of the tournament in a full round.

The title of the round was won by Lithuanian racer Indrags Ryabko, after he started in the lead, from the first session, while Rashid Al Qamzi maintained second place, until the end of the race, preferring not to take risks, and ending the competition with the highest score of points, in order to reach the goal, which is the coronation. Championship of the season, and the third round also witnessed the Abu Dhabi boat, led by Mansour Al Mansouri, coming in third place, as well, and thus the team was crowned with two medals in the round, in addition to winning the season title, and celebrating the victory early, before the final and next round in the city of Vila Velha next week, and the Abu Dhabi team regained With this result, he deservedly won the championship title for the last time in the 2021 season, after he hugged the podium in the first three rounds of the championship.

Salem Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, congratulated the wise leadership and Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, stressing that the team’s recovery of the title came after the diligent and continuous work of the team’s technical and administrative staff. Before the start of the season and early preparation, in order to compete.

He said: Under the guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, we began preparing early for the competition, and made plans for the Abu Dhabi team to win the precious title this season, which was achieved by Al Qamzi reaching “point 55,” and before the end of the tournament with a full round.

Salem Al Rumaithi said: Rashid Al Qamzi started strongly from the first round by winning first place, and he continued that in the second round, by also achieving first place, and he continued the same approach in the third round of the tournament, and came second in order to win the title by points difference over his closest competitor, regardless of The result achieved in the fourth and final round.

Rashid Al Qamzi embraces the fourth title

Rashid Al Qamzi, the star of the Abu Dhabi team, achieved his fourth title in the competition, and at the level of the Formula 2 World Boat Championship, and proved that the hero’s metal does not rust, with the skill and ferocity he constantly presents in the tournament.

Rashid Al Qamzi expressed his great joy at scoring his fourth title in the tournament and reaching this distinguished position on the competition map.

He said: The beginning of the race in the third round was difficult, as the first gate required a lot of concentration at the moment of overtaking, and I remained in second place, preferring not to risk overtaking the leader in the race, Edgrass, until the moment the checkerboard flag was raised, in order to maintain my strong chances of winning the race. title, which actually happened.

Despite winning the title, Rashid Al Qamzi confirmed that he is competing in the fourth and final round next week, with the ambition of winning and first place as well, especially as he enters the round with great comfort, and without pressure, and thus he is trying to also finish the season on the podium in the closing round.

