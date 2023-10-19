Netflix will present on its platform a documentary on the life of the legendary René Higuita titled: ‘Higuita: The path of the scorpion’. There, the former Colombia National Team player will tell unpublished details of his career both on and off the playing fields.

Not only does the documentary talk about football

In the audiovisual piece, which lasts 1 hour and 30 minutes, The Atlético Nacional legend gives details of his relationship with Pablo Escobar and the glorious stage that he lived alongside historical figures such as Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama’, Francisco Maturana and Faustino Asprilla.

In the last hours, René Higuita gave an interview in Week and gave a small taste of what his documentary on the platform is like. “Well, not only does the documentary talk about football. At one’s age, I believe that one is grateful to football to be able to contribute a grain of sand to society as a human being (…) I believe that Netflix does not We are going to see that chapter that is marriage, but You are going to see many chapters of 90% of my life, told by me. Not because of the opinion of the majority that although I have taken it for good, it has confused people. Is my truth”.

No, I do not regret what happened to Caesar, nor what I have experienced.

In addition, the former player told unpublished details of his childhood in a humble neighborhood in Antioquia and sent a message to the new generations: “We can all achieve what we want and that we must have the conditions, and if they are not met, then rethink.” . I wanted to be a doctor, but I couldn’t do it. “I wanted to be a great veterinarian, but I couldn’t do it.”

​

He also recounted that remembered and controversial episode where He hit journalist César Augusto Londoño and he was emphatic to say that to this day he does not regret what happened.

“No, I do not regret what happened to César, nor what I have experienced. It would be to deny the growth that I have learned at my age, so no. I don’t regret what was done. It’s like I regret having played soccer,” he said.

Higuita is 54 years old.

Finally, René Higuita spoke about his controversial friendship with Pablo Escobar, which had him in certain problems off the courts. “It is friendship, which at a certain moment is spoken of as a friendship with Pablo. A friendship that practically did me justice and I take it to leave that legacy of friends, of friendship that must always be recognized. When one makes a mistake, then one has to pay for one’s actions, good or bad. But the friend always has to be there.”

And he added: “At that moment, Paul paid for what he had done with his life. But we as friends and when a friend comes to us with that love, with that affection, then one cannot deny it. Now I’m going to deny it after they already made me a friend. So today may be the best friendship to rescue and that friendship cannot be denied. As human beings we cannot judge him, justice was responsible for judging him for acts that were not well done. If I was wrong because I was in the mediation, because For me it was saving a life, Well man, I’m sorry. I wouldn’t challenge the justice system, which would do it again, but if the right justice tells me ‘René, we need you to mediate’, of course I’m going to do it. In that case the family asked me for a favor.”

