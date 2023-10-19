Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/19/2023 – 12:04

After once again recognizing the difficulties of cutting spending in Brazil, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, reinforced this Thursday, the 19th, the importance of Congress approving the revenue measures proposed by the government to make the new fiscal framework sustainable. . “There are several projects to be approved and I was talking about the importance of approving these projects, because, in the end, if we are unable to balance the fiscal system, we can unbalance everything else. I understand that there is some anxiety about this, but I want to say that this approval is important. The world has become more challenging,” he said, in a talk at the 7th Fenabrave Mato Grosso Regional Meeting, in Cuiabá.

Campos Neto repeated that, even with the new tax regime, Brazilian public expenditure will grow 9.2% in 2023 and 3.3% in 2024, well above that seen in other emerging Latin countries.

“The fiscal part is a big challenge, a structural issue in Brazil. We have difficulty cutting expenses in a rigid budget. Several measures that should be temporary become permanent, not only in Brazil, and that is why we have this disconnect between the fiscal and monetary aspects”, highlighted the BC president. “Investors are worried and want Brazil to have its accounts up to date,” he emphasized.