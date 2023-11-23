Austria’s close ties to Moscow are also reflected in the Signa Group. Oligarchs and banks play a role in this. The powerful supervisory board of the German auto industry, Siegfried Wolf, is also one of them.

Anyone who looks behind the scenes of Signa founder René Benko’s prominent network will find numerous connections to circles close to Russia. Image: AFP

vIn despair, the management of the ailing Signa real estate group under the redeveloper Arndt Geiwitz is looking for fresh money. A bond is due at the end of the month. A few hundred million euros are urgently needed, even if there are no reliable figures. In addition, there is speculation about the opaque and intricate corporate structure. These revolve around financing for the conglomerate, which, in addition to buildings, is also involved in retail and media. Anyone who looks behind the scenes of Signa founder René Benko’s prominent network will find numerous connections to circles close to Russia.

Michaela Seiser
Economic correspondent for Austria and Hungary based in Vienna.

Perhaps the connections only came about by chance. After all, Sberbank Europa, which was wound up after the Russian attack on Ukraine, was a major lender to Benko for years. The previously important European arm of Russia’s largest bank was located in Vienna. The chairman of the supervisory board was Siegfried Wolf until Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine.