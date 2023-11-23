A team of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) he was born in Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard has developed a prenatal genetic testing non-invasive capable of analyzing the blood of pregnant subjects to detect all the genes of the fetus. Variants of the sequence DNA.

The results of the study were published on New England Journal of Medicine.

Prenatal genetic test: here’s all the news

The team evaluated prenatal genetic testing by examining blood samples from 51 pregnant women, finding that the test was able to capture variants inherited from the mother as well as new variants that were not present in the mother and associated with prenatal diagnoses.

“Our study suggests that it is possible to screen for the majority of genes in the fetal genome using a blood test rather than requiring an invasive procedure such as amniocentesis,” explains the senior author Michael E. Talkowski, Ph.D., director of Center for Genomic at MGH. Medicinesassociate professor of Neurology at the Harvard Medical School (HMS) and member of the institute of Broad Institute.

The non-invasive prenatal genetic test (NIPT), also known as DNA screening cell-free prenatal, allows a pregnant person to undergo a blood test that detects very large changes in the fetal chromosomes such as an extra copy of the chromosome 21, known as Down syndrome (trisomy 21); the acquisition or loss of whole copies of other chromosomes; the presence and number of sex chromosomes X and Y (which indicate the sex of the fetus) and, more recently, for a small number of variants relevant to some fetal conditions.

For many prenatal genetic diagnoses, however, it is necessary to determine single nucleotide changes in the protein coding sequence of the genome, known as “exome“. Exome screening currently requires genetic testing with an invasive medical procedure such asamniocentesis which involves significant costs and carries some inherent risks to the mother and fetus.

Newly developed prenatal genetic testing could offer the ability to discover and interpret variants in the fetal exome from DNA circulating in the mother’s blood. The team refers to the method as non-invasive fetal sequencing (NIFS).

This high-resolution NIFS approach allowed the research team to examine the exome, discover changes in the sequence and distinguish potentially pathogenic variants from probable benign variants inherited from the mother.

The researchers tested their NIFS approach on 51 pregnancies that spanned all three trimesters and were representative of the pregnant population receiving care at the Massachusetts General Hospital and the Brigham and Women’s Hospitalthe founding members of the healthcare system Mass General Brigham.

The NIFS screening method used a maternal blood sampling without the need for a separate prenatal genetic test on the mother or father. The research team found that the method was highly sensitive in discovering single-base DNA changes and small insertions and deletions present in the fetal genome but not in the maternal genome, regardless of the amount of fetal DNA detected.

“In our retrospective analysis, we were able to discover and accurately predict the variants of the fetal sequence from the NIFS approach with >99% sensitivity from raw data and >90% sensitivity after filtering using our analysis methods,” said co-lead author Harrison Brand. Ph.D., researcher at the MGH Neurology department and assistant professor at HMS.

In 14 pregnancies subjected to current standard-of-care genetic testing, also evaluated with the NIFS approach, NIFS detected all clinically relevant variants reported by invasive tests in the same individuals.

The authors conducted this initial prenatal genetic testing on 51 pregnancies, but the results suggest that the test could potentially be performed on many samples.

“The clinical implications of this research are potentially profound, particularly for pregnancies in which a fetal anomaly is suspected by ultrasound and an invasive test is indicated,” says the co-senior author Kathryn Gray, M.D., Ph.D., midwife and clinician. geneticist al Brigham and Women’s Hospital and assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at HMS at the time of the study.

“It has long been known that fetal sequence variants can be obtained from cell-free fetal DNA, and exome sequencing is already part of the standard of care, but currently requires an invasive procedure,” he adds Talkowskiwhich is also the Desmond and Ann Heathwood MGH Research Scholar 2015-2020.

“These findings suggest that the non-invasive sequencing can probably capture them from the fetal exome genetic information already obtained in the standard of care, but from a single blood test without the invasive procedure”.

The team is currently working with other researchers to expand and validate these findings and to further develop the methods.

“Our benchmarking suggests that there is more room for optimization and that most variants currently captured in a standard exome prenatal genetic test could be accessible to NIFS with further methods development,” says co-lead author Christopher WhelanPh.D., computational scientist at the Broad Institute and the Talkowski Laboratory.

The team emphasizes that this is not currently a clinical prenatal genetic test and that these initial studies will need to be replicated on much larger samples. While this work is ongoing, Talkowski, Gray and their colleagues are already planning how best to support patients as they explore testing options and test results during pregnancy.

As Dr. Gray notes, “We understand the fear and uncertainty patients experience during pregnancy. In cases where a current standard of care test identifies an abnormality during prenatal genetic testing, we ensure that patients have access to a multidisciplinary team “, including maternal-fetal medicine and pediatric specialists, genetic counselors and social workers to help patients understand the results of complicated tests. Non-invasive prenatal genetic testing, including currently available NIPT screening methods, will require the same support network.”