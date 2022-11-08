It is not yet time to say goodbye completely to internal combustion engines at home Renault. La Losanga has in fact officially announced the birth of Horse, a new company that will see the French car manufacturer collaborate with Geely on the front of traditional engines, with a focus on hybrid and alternative fuels. The birth of this new company, 50% owned by the French company and the Chinese giant, will be an independent manufacturer of powertrain, transmissions and more generally low-emission technologies, also supplying components to companies outside the Renault group.

“When it comes to making such an important transition, you need to be ready to play on multiple fronts and that’s why we don’t want to leave the ICE engine business. – explained Luca de Meo during the Capital Market Day – 40-50% of sales in 2040 will still be linked to internal combustion and hybrid engines. Hybrid technologies are sometimes even more efficient than BEVs and we want to develop them further. From this point of view, Power will have the task of studying various solutions internally while Horse will be a powertrain and technology supplier, developing, building and selling internal combustion engines in collaboration with Geely. It will include Nissan, Mitshubishi, Volvo and Proton as beneficiaries of these supplies. The goal is to produce 5 million units per year. Horse will be global, will have 5 RD Centers (research and development centers), 17 factories and 20,000 employees on 3 different continents. ”

It will be the entirety of Horse’s action that will play a key role in the development of this new reality: “We will produce various technologies, from the engine to the gearbox to the hybrid systems – continued de Meo – its expansion will allow Renault to cover 40 to 80% of the market. Horse will also expand its range of action, also working on alternative fuels. We will be able to offer cutting-edge powertrains and electrified solutions to many car brands around the world, thus exploiting the market potential of this low-emission technology “.”