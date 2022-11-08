Mariana Spinozabetter known as Marianita, was one of the reporters for “On everyone’s lips” that began with brief curious notes in the different segments. However, little by little, she gained the affection of the public and even starred in a series on television. Likewise, she earned the nickname of the ‘daughter of Tula Rodríguez’. However, the magazine was not her first job in the world of communications.

Why did Marianita stop working with ‘Carloncho’ on Radio Moda?

Marianite He started working at Radio Moda when he was still a Communications student. For this reason, the young woman accompanied ‘Carloncho’ in a program in the morning and continued her studies in the afternoon.

However, some time later, the radio station gave her the opportunity to have her own space between 4 am and 7 am Despite the schedule, the host revealed that she was quite well received by the audience. Nevertheless. Marianita stopped working at Radio Moda for no apparent reason, but apparently she did not have a good relationship with the driver, since he recently tried to minimize her because of her work as a reporter.

Marianita responds to Carloncho after minimizing her work on TV. Photo: Instagram capture

How did Marianita start on radio and TV?

Mariana He entered the radio world in 2014, when he was 17 years old. As she revealed in an interview, she conducted a casting in which she developed by telling jokes and performing imitations. Thanks to his charisma, he managed to be part of the team of announcers, along with ‘Carloncho’ and Renzo Winder.

The young communicator was not left alone as a radio announcer, since she later made her leap to television in the program “En boca de todos”, where she has also been able to work as an actress.