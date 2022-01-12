Renault accelerates the electrification process of the range, always with an eye on technology and connectivity. The decision of the Losanga car manufacturer to hire two experts on the subject goes precisely in this direction from the PSA group, now under the control of Stellantis: it is Jean-Francois Salessy, former head of electronics and electrical systems of the French group, for which he worked until 2019, and Cedric Combemorel, chief engineer of Stellantis since 2019 and previously for 19 years of PSA.

According to reports from Reuters, Salessy will hold the role of head of advanced technologies, while Combemorel will be responsible for the engineering, platforms and modules of the Losanga home. While waiting for Renault to officially confirm the indiscretion, it seems that the first appointment is effective immediately, while the second will be. from 10 February next. It is not the first time that Renault and PSA have been protagonists of personality changes from one group to another: in recent years there have been more profiles that have moved from Losanga to the group controlled by Stellantis than those who have followed the opposite path , this time, however, it is Renault that reinforces its management with two former PSA members. The goal, as mentioned, is to accelerate the renewal process of the range, which will be composed of cars increasingly electrified and connected.