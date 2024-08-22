A new crossover joins the Renault family. It is the Symbioza car derived from the already known and tested Capture, although 17 cm longer to the full advantage of the space on board. The new arrival is in fact 4.41 metres long and 1.79 metres wide with a wheelbase of 2.64 metres and an overall weight of just 1,423 kg. The boot has a load volume of 492 litres but can grow up to 624 litres thanks to the sliding rear bench, reaching 1,582 litres in the folded rear bench configuration.

Top technological equipment

The technological equipment is complete and includes Solarbay opaque glass roofwhile the OpenR Link multimedia system with integrated Google boasts a 10.4” vertical touchscreen as standard on all versions and a 10.3” driver display. The best of the three worlds of Google, Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play catalogue (with access to over 50 Apps) simplifies life on board and guarantees the same intuitive experience as a smartphone.

Latest generation ADAS

There active and passive safety is guaranteed by the presence of 29 driving assistance devices, including emergency braking in reverse. The driver can count on the latest generation ADAS such as Active Driver Assist, which offers level 2 driving autonomy, and Predictive Hybrid Driving (with hybrid engine) to optimize efficiency by making the most of electric energy along the route. The application of the GSR2 (General Safety Regulation) of the European legislation makes it mandatory to activate by default some driving assistance devices (ADAS) when starting. In this context, the new My Safety Switch button, located to the left of the steering wheel, allows the driver to activate and deactivate with a simple gesture the preferred settings for at least five ADAS at the same time.

A single engine

At the moment Renault Symbioz is available with the E-Tech Full Hybrid 145 hp engine only, with fuel consumption in the WLTP cycle of 4.7 l/100 km and a range of up to 1,000 kilometres. Activated via a button to the left of the steering wheel on the dashboard console, the new E-SAVE function allows the battery charge to be kept at a minimum of 40%, which guarantees optimum performance even on very demanding journeys, such as on mountain roads. The versatility of use of Renault Symbioz is also given by the Extended Grip traction optimization device (optional with the E-Tech full hybrid 145 hp engine, only with 18” tires). Two specific modes can be activated depending on the driving conditions: Snow and All-terrain (4×4). Added to this is a ground clearance of 169 mm that allows you to venture off the beaten track.

Prices

Produced in the Valladolid factory, Renault Symbioz is available in three trims (techno, esprit Alpine and iconic). Marketing – prices from 36,500 euros and up – began in several European countries on May 22, with the first deliveries expected from the beginning of September. The evolution trim and internal combustion engines will also arrive later.