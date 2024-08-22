The searches for have ended in the worst possible way Lorenzo Colasantithe 23-year-old from Rieti who disappeared last Sunday and was found lifeless around 1pm yesterday, Wednesday 21 August. Unfortunately, the officers found him deceased inside his car.

As is standard practice in these cases, the officers are now doing all they can investigations of the case, also to understand what happened. They therefore also decided to place on the boy’s body the autopsythis test should help establish the exact cause behind his death.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on the morning of Sunday 18th August. Lorenzo had left home very early, as he often did, and his family never saw him again from that moment on. From here they called for the intervention of the police, who immediately started the research of the boy.

The brother has posted several posts on social media appeals and from what they told the officers, they were convinced that the 23-year-old had gone out and being a great mountain enthusiast, had gone to climb one of the mountains near the house. However, there was no trace of him on the paths.

The discovery of Lorenzo Colasanti’s body and the investigations into the case

The last signal from his cell phone was at 15.40 near his home, which is located in Santa Ruffina, in the province of Rieti. From here the searches began, which for two long days did not lead to a breakthrough, until 13th Wednesday August 21st.

Unfortunately, the officers involved in the case found the Ford Fusion of the boy, in a ditch on Via Emilio Greco, a few kilometers from the house, hidden by vegetation. Inside the house, body by Lorenzo Colasanti.

The most widely accepted hypothesis by the police is that the 23-year-old had a accident. However, it will only be the autopsy and further investigations to give concrete answers on the case.