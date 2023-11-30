When it came onto the market in 1972, in a context of social and business crisis, R5 proposed a radical change in the automotive landscape. It was a revolutionary idea in the automotive world. In 2024, in a context of energy transition, localization of production in Europe and energy savings, Renault launches a new revolution.

The planned arrival of the 100% electric Renault 5 E-Tech in 2024 takes the iconic Renault model into the future with a modern, electric reinterpretation.

To begin revealing some aspects of the production model before its official presentation, Renault shows some details of its exterior design that evoke its predecessor.

The brand reveals the first iconic elements of the future vehicle’s exterior design, starting with its 5-shaped logo. It is available in three colors that will also be offered in the series model: yellow, blue and green. At the heart of this gigantic 5, which will be launched with an advertising campaign starting December 1, 2023, hides the 100% electric Renault 5 E-Tech.

Renault will present the electric Renault 5 E-Tech for the world premiere on February 26 at the Geneva International Motor Show



FP





Starting November 30 renault will offer its future clients a unique experience: R5 R Pass. This product will allow you to pre-order the new 100% electric icon ten days before orders open to the general public.

front light



FP





By placing your order during this exclusive period you will also be among the first lucky people who will be able to receive your vehicle starting in autumn 2024 thanks to the prioritization of the production of your vehicle. In addition, customers who purchase the R5 R Pass will receive a miniature 100% electric Renault 5 E-Tech after its presentation and will be able to access the content and events related to the model for the first time.

It will be around 25,000 euros



Measuring 3.92 meters in length, the 100% electric Renault 5 E-Tech is an urban vehicle. Perfect for use in the city, the 100% electric icon is also suitable for longer journeys thanks to its 52 kWh battery, which gives it a range of up to 400 km WLTP. This battery will be the first available when orders are opened and will be expanded later with another one with 40 kWh capacity.

On the hood, the air intake of the historic model is replaced by a charging indicator light.



FP





The 100% electric Renault 5 E-Tech will debut the new AmpR Small platform (previously called CMF-B EV) designed to offer authentic driving pleasure. Its multi-link rear axle, usually reserved for higher segments, will help ensure excellent stability and road grip.

Very advanced technologies will also be proposed. Inside the vehicle, Reno, the official avatar of Renault, will make an appearance. This new generation humanized co-pilot will offer a fully immersive digital experience in the Renault universe, providing new driving and lifestyle experiences on board.

The price of the 100% electric Renault 5 E-Tech will be around 25,000 euros, a figure equivalent to that of the B segment hybrids. Its presentation will take place at the Geneva International Motor Show on February 26.