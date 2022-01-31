The Alliance made up of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi try to raise your head. The last few years have been very troubled for the three companies, protagonists of a partnership that seemed to be wearing out every day, meeting an inevitable fate. Instead, the entry of the world of four wheels into the age of electrification has done nothing but strengthen relationships among the different brands: the “Alliance 2030” expansion plan announced in recent days by the Alliance is a very clear demonstration of this.

Admitting the difficulties encountered by the Alliance in recent years was its president, Jean-Dominique Senard, who explained: “Three years ago, the Alliance was facing a unprecedented crisis in its history, based on a lack of trust. This period belongs to the past. The solidity of the foundation of the Alliance is a fundamental resource of our three companies “. A way to tell the world that the partnership between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi does not stop: the goal is now to commit to finding common synergies that will ensure that all three brands thrive in an electric and connected future of mobility. . From this point of view, it appears that a agreement among the companies has been found: in terms of ecological development Renault will be responsible for the E / E architecture, therefore software and computing power in the field of electric cars, while Nissan will be the leader in autonomous driving and solid state batteries.

The next fundamental step is to be able to maintain the same solidity of the Alliance over the next few years, given that today the partnership between the three companies employs 420,000 people around the world, covers all major markets globally and operates 29 manufacturing plants. It was 2018 when the first creaks began to be felt: the crisis of the Alliance was triggered by the then president Carlos Ghosn, an episode that also given the words of the same Ghosn it sank the image of Nissan.