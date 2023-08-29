The Renault Megane E-Tech electric range is evolving through the marketing of new versions that introduce important product innovations.

First of all, the heat pump comes now standard proposal on all versions. New generation, the heat pump improves the battery efficiency coefficient by 30%. It integrates a brand new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system and uses electronic valves.

EvolveFurthermore also the OpenR Link multimedia systemthanks to the availability of a software update (called myF2) which implements numerous innovations such as, for example, the related maintenance, new voice commands for Google Assistant, autozoom and new zoning for the 360° multiview camera. For the first time, part of the multimedia updates will also be available for cars with the OpenR Link system already produced, via a FOTA update (Firmware Over The Air) downloadable directly by the customer.

Finally, it comes Google Maps route planner implemented integrated in openRlink: when the destination is a DC charging point, the battery temperature is optimized so that charging takes place in the shortest possible time.

“With the evolution of the Mégane E-Tech Electric range, Renault is once again expressing its spirit of technological innovation. At the same time, these innovations confirm our priority: to provide our customers with quality time, with services that make their lives easier and extend their customer experience. It is the philosophy that we call TIME FOR QUALITY LIFE. A philosophy that Megane E-TECH Electric best embodies, being a car equipped with cutting-edge technologies, connected, natively digital, and which offers quality time not only when on board but also outside, with all the its “Time saving” services, designed ad hoc for customers. » Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italy.

