From 1972 to 2024, the journey of Renault 5 is enriched by a new chapter with the arrival of the R5 E-Tech Electric, a 100% electric generation inspired by the model that made the fortunes of the Losanga in almost all of Europe. We were in Paris to preview it up close, with its Geneva Motor Show preview debut taking place at Palexpo. This is what the new Renault 5 E-Tech Electric looks like in person.

Pop design

The new Renault 5 E-Tech Electric draws heavily on the Prototype concept car that debuted in 2021, with various elements that recall that car but above all the shapes and stylistic features of the 5 of the past. At the front, for example, the expressive light clusters return, equipped with a welcome sequence complete with a wink. The light signature has a beveled quadrangular shape, which also returns for the position lights. The proportions take full advantage of the versatility of the Ampr Small platform, a native derivative of the CMF-B EV used by the Alliance, with the new Renault 5 measuring 3.92 meters and having a wheelbase of 2.54 meters with the wheels pushed to the limits of the floor to guarantee maximum habitability. It is in fact a B segment. On the bonnet the air intake of the R5 of the past has been replaced by an LED panel with a battery charge indicator.