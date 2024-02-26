Who were Matteo Buccoliero and Matilde Chionna, the two engaged couples who died in the accident that occurred in the province of Brindisi

They are all mourning the heartbreaking deaths of Matteo Buccoliero and Matilde Chionna, the two young engaged couples who unfortunately lost their lives on the evening of Sunday 25 February. When the paramedics arrived, there was nothing left that could be done for both of them.

The officers who intervened are currently working to understand the exact situation dynamics of the accident, which led to the loss of two young lives, far too soon. The other driver, a 32-year-old local man, is now hospitalized Perrino of Brindisi.

Matteo Buccoliero was only 20 years old and was from Sava, a municipality located in the province of Taranto. The father Mariano Buccoliero he is one of the prosecutors of the local prosecutor's office. In fact, he was the prosecutor responsible for the Sarah Scazzi crime and was also part of the pool of the investigation called Environment sold off on the former Ilva.

Matilde Chionna, on the other hand, was one student from the Ettore Palumbo high school in Brindisi. He was 17 years old and lived with his family in the municipality of Latian, which is also located in the province of Brindisi. She was a promising volleyball player and in fact with her boyfriend, she was returning home after a match for the regional Serie D championship, in the municipality of Oria. Her classmates, now mourning this loss, posed a this morning bouquet on his school desk.

Matteo Buccoliero and Matilde Chionna deceased: how the accident occurred

The drama between these two engaged couples happened on the evening of Saturday 25 February. They were returning to their homes and were on board theirs Fiat Grande Punto. When suddenly, the unthinkable happened.

The car containing the two boys collided head-on with a car BMW, led by a 32 year old. In the impact the small hatchback ended up inside a olive grove which runs along the road. It has practically become a pile of sheet metal.

The Fire Brigade worked for a long time to free them, but when they entrusted them to the care of the doctors, there was no more for them nothing to do. They had no choice but to acknowledge their deaths. The other driver, a 32-year-old, is now in hospitalized condition. In the meantime, the officers are working to understand the dynamics of the incident and have also seized the two vehicles.