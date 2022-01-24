Sad news that of the death of Renato Cecchetto, historical and beloved voice actor, to which we owe, among others, the voice of Manny Calavera in Grim Fandango. Born in 1951, Cecchetto, who had turned 70 last October, passed away yesterday 23 January 2022.

In addition to Calavera, many will remember him for the interpretation of Kyle Katarn in the Dark Forces / Jedi Knight series and for that of Hamm, the Toy Story character, which he played both in the cinema and in official video games. He is also the voice of the ogre Shrek in the animated film series of the same name.

The news of Cecchetto’s death was spread by Omar Barbierato, the mayor of Adria (Rovigo), the city that gave him his birth.

Trained at the Silvio D’Amico National Academy of Dramatic Art in Rome, Cecchetto was a multifaceted artist who ranged from cinema, in which he worked in more than 80 films, with directors such as Mario Monicelli, Steno, Marco Ferreri, Damiano Damiani and Florestano Vancini, at the theater, where he was directed by directors such as Missiroli, Ronconi, Squarzina, Pressburger and Trionfo and who did not disdain new forms of expression such as video games.

Below we report all his works in the videogame field, which are many more than one might think: