Zaround Tuesday, the Werra-Meißner district also gets the unpleasant hotspot status. So far, this rural region was the only one in Hesse without a seven-day incidence of 350 for three days in a row. This relative calm is now over. This follows from the Corona Bulletin of the Ministry of Social Affairs. Accordingly, seven counties and large cities now have a four-digit incidence. These are Wiesbaden, Darmstadt, Offenbach and Frankfurt as well as the districts of Darmstadt-Dieburg, Hochtaunus and Main-Taunus. In Wiesbaden and Darmstadt, the key figure fell overnight, while in Frankfurt it rose. The value for the Main metropolis is the fifth highest in Hesse, after the city had reported by far the most new infections within seven days among 100,000 inhabitants by the middle of last week. The education and science union is concerned about the situation in schools.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

Regardless, the following should be considered: According to the head of the Frankfurt Health Department, Peter Tinnemann, the number for Frankfurt is likely to be higher than the last reported by the Robert Koch Institute. The reason for this was problems with the reporting software that the RKI uses, the city said on Thursday. There was a reporting backlog. “We are in close contact with those responsible and hope for a quick solution from the RKI,” it said. So far, however, the Frankfurt value has apparently not been corrected.

According to the RKI, Wiesbaden has the highest incidence

In many other places in Hesse, too, the incidence continues to give cause for concern, especially since the clinics are now reporting noticeably more new admissions of corona patients. According to the RKI, the state capital Wiesbaden has the highest incidence in Hesse with 1450 after 868 seven days ago. Darmstadt follows with 1,420 new infections among 100,000 inhabitants recorded within a week. Offenbach is behind with 1342, the Darmstadt-Dieburg district comes to 1228 after 728 a week ago. The district of Fulda has the lowest incidence with 282 after 342 the day before. Mainz, the state capital of Rhineland-Palatinate on the left bank of the Rhine, dates from 1144 to 1228; The trend here is also increasing. The surrounding district of Mainz-Bingen comes to 858.

All of the high numbers have to do with the spread of the omicron variant, including by travelers returning. It is considered to be even more contagious than the previously dominant Delta variant. According to virologist Sandra Ciesek, the risk of infection is higher than ever since the beginning of the pandemic because of Omikron.

The hospitalization index is stagnating again after an increase at the end of last week. In addition to the occupancy of intensive care beds with Covid patients, it is one of the two benchmarks for corona policy and has climbed to 3.84 after 2.64 a week ago. It reflects the number of corona patients among 100,000 inhabitants admitted to clinics within a week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, an increased seven-day incidence has regularly resulted in more Covid patients in hospitals with a delay of one to two weeks. This is also reflected in the normal stations.

More than 10,000 new infections

The Hessian health authorities reported 4,459 new cases overnight, after 3,342 a week ago. The usual delay in reporting at the beginning of the week must be taken into account. Five deaths related to Covid-19 have been added. The Ministry of Social Affairs reported two more seven days ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, 8,727 people in Hesse have officially died from or with Covid-19.

The Hesse incidence is almost 937 after a good 626 seven days ago. The national average is 840. Additional protective rules apply to the hotspots, such as the obligation to wear masks in particularly busy public places and a ban on alcohol in the fresh air. After five days below the limit, the region falls out of the regulation again.

In the clinics, the situation has developed unevenly within a week. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, 745 corona patients were in normal wards after 660 a week ago. 222 Covid patients are looked after by the forces in intensive care units, just as many as seven days ago.

According to the ministry, 64.6 percent of the corona patients treated in Hessian intensive care units are not vaccinated or not sufficiently vaccinated. That is 1.6 percent more than a week ago. 29.2 percent are fully vaccinated, 3.4 percentage points less. Overall, however, the values ​​have been stagnating at this level for weeks.

According to the RKI, 71.9 percent of the Hessian population are now fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, with a minimal upward trend. “If only the age group from 12 years is taken into account, the fully immunized proportion is 80.6 percent,” according to the ministry. This also means stagnation despite all special vaccination campaigns throughout Hesse.

GEW worried about situation in schools

According to the Education and Science Union (GEW), the corona situation in the Hessian schools is getting worse. In many regions there is hardly a class that is not affected, said GEW state chairman Thilo Hartmann on Monday to the dpa in Wiesbaden. “The focus of the infection process is on the Rhine-Main area.” Two weeks ago, after the end of the Christmas holidays, school lessons started again in Hesse.

Irrespective of this, the Hesse trade association is opposed to the 2-G rule. “It is better for the Hessian state government to repeal the disproportionate and business-damaging 2G regulation today than tomorrow,” says Sven Rohde, Managing Director of the Hessen Trade Association. He refers to the development in Bavaria. There, a retailer sued successfully against the requirement. Rohde once again points out that the retail trade is aware of its responsibility and could never be described as a driver of the pandemic.